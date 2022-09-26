Waynesboro: City Councilman Sam Hostetter to host monthly constituent meeting

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is hosting a constituent meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at The French Press located at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro and is open to the public.

The invitation, according to the city calendar, is for anyone to “come and discuss city government, local events and matters of interest to you.”

The event is scheduled for one hour.

Hostetter represents Ward D on Waynesboro City Council and is up for re-election in November.

For more information, click here.