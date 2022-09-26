Menu
councilman sam hostetter to host monthly constituent meeting
Local

Waynesboro: City Councilman Sam Hostetter to host monthly constituent meeting

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

sam hostetterWaynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is hosting a constituent meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at The French Press located at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro and is open to the public.

The invitation, according to the city calendar, is for anyone to “come and discuss city government, local events and matters of interest to you.”

The event is scheduled for one hour.

Hostetter represents Ward D on Waynesboro City Council and is up for re-election in November.

For more information, click here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

