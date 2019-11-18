Corps of Cadets alumnus 1st Lt. Joshua Preiss named Georgia Tech game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Preiss, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in meteorology from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in leadership studies from the Corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Georgia Tech.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Preiss is deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

He serves as the assistant director of maintenance in the 366th Fighter Wing. His team maintains the F-15E Strike Eagle that provides precision strike capabilities and close air support to coalition forces.

