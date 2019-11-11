Corps of Cadets alumni deployed on the USS Lincoln named Wake Forest game Hokie Heroes

Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, 9:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ten Hokie alumni deployed with the Carrier Strike Group 12 and on an around-the-world deployment from Norfolk to San Diego are the Hokie Heroes for Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Carrier Strike Group 12, part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Corps of Cadets alumni include:

Cmdr. Matthew Wright, commanding officer for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, a 2000 alumnus who earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development.

Cmdr. David Dartez, commanding officer for Strike Fighter Squadron 25, a 2000 alumnus who earned degrees in aerospace engineering and ocean engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Cmdr. Anthony LaVopa, combat systems officer for the USS Leyte Gulf, a 2008 alumnus who earned a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Mondre Barnes, combat systems officer for the USS Mason, a 2009 alumnus who earned a degree in psychology from the College of Science and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Nick Len, aircraft division officer for Strike Fighter Squadron 25, a 2009 alumnus who earned a degree in international studies from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Tom Clapp, assistant strike officer for the USS Abraham Lincoln, a 2009 alumnus who earned degrees in history and political science and from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies.

Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Nichols, lead assistant forecast duty officer for the USS Abraham Lincoln, a 2012 alumnus who earned a degree in sociology from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Joe Haslem, pilot training officer for Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 122, a 2014 alumnus who earned a degree in aerospace engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Jonathan Bressette, aviation electronics technicians branch officer for Strike Fighter Squadron 103, a 2014 alumnus who earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies.

Lt. Tyler Manuel, intelligence officer for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 79, a 2014 alumnus who earned a degree in political science from the College of College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies.

Related

Comments