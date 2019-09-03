Corps of Cadets alum William Chung named Boston College game Hokie Hero
U.S. Army Capt. William Chung, a 2015 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in marketing management from the Pamplin College of Business and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Boston College.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Chung is deployed to Afghanistan with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He is an aeromedical evacuation platoon leader and an HH-60M Blackhawk medevac pilot. His team directly provides air medical evacuation support to multiple special forces, government agencies, and coalition partners.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.