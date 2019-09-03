Corps of Cadets alum William Chung named Boston College game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Chung is deployed to Afghanistan with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He is an aeromedical evacuation platoon leader and an HH-60M Blackhawk medevac pilot. His team directly provides air medical evacuation support to multiple special forces, government agencies, and coalition partners.