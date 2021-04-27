Cornyn, Warner ask Biden to increase COVID-19 assistance to India, other nations

Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark Warner (D-VA) sent a letter to President Biden on Tuesday urging him to ramp up efforts to support hard-hit countries like India by providing them with medical supplies and surplus vaccinations as they manage the recent surge in coronavirus infections.

From the letter:

“We write to urge you to accelerate U.S. efforts to support other countries as they work to combat the COVID-19 virus. As the United States strengthens its capacity to fight this virus, with vastly expanded testing and widespread vaccinations for Americans, we must ramp up our support to countries that are being particularly hard hit, such as India, through the provision of medical supplies and surplus vaccinations.

“As co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, we are watching with growing alarm the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, which has overwhelmed hospitals and the overall health system in India.”

“This pandemic has devastated populations and nations across the globe, making very clear that the virus knows no borders. In order to control its spread globally, saving lives abroad and here at home, we must do our part to attack the virus where it is most devastating and active.”

The full text of the letter is here.

