Corn, cotton, peanuts, dark-fired tobacco, hay up from 2018

Corn production in Virginia for 2019 is estimated at 54.7 million bushels, up 4 percent from the November forecast and up 15 percent from the previous crop.

Yield was estimated at 144 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from the previous forecast and down 2 bushels from the 2018 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 380,000 acres, up 55,000 acres from 2018.

Soybean production for Virginia is estimated at 19.0 million bushels, unchanged from the November forecast and down 23 percent from 2018. Yield was estimated at 34 bushels per acre, unchanged from the November forecast and down 8 bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 560,000 acres, down 30,000 acres from the previous year.

Virginia cotton production is estimated at 220,000 480-pound bales, up 10 percent from the November forecast and up 22 percent from last year. Cotton yields were estimated at 1,035 pounds per acre, up 112 pounds from last month and up 139 pounds from the previous year. Producers harvested 102,000 acres, down 2,000 from the November forecast and up 5,000 acres from 2018.

Peanut farmers in Virginia are estimated to produce 110 million pounds for 2019, up 10 percent from last year. Acres harvested were estimated at 24,000 acres, unchanged acres from last year. Peanut yield is estimated at 4,600 pounds per acre, up 400 pounds from 2018.

Virginia flue-cured tobacco production is estimated at 28.5 million pounds, down 5 percent from the October forecast and down 32 percent from 2018. Yield was estimated at 1,900 pounds per acre, down 100 pounds from October forecast and down 100 pounds from the 2018 crop. Harvested acreage was estimated at 15,000 acres, down 6,000 acres from last year’s crop.

Production of Virginia dark fire-cured tobacco is estimated at 576,000 pounds, up 5 percent from the previous year. Burley tobacco production is estimated at 1.33 million pounds, down 11 percent from last year.

Alfalfa hay production by Virginia farmers is forecast at 135,000 tons, up 13 percent from the 2018 level. Other hay production in Virginia is estimated at 2.42 million tons, unchanged from last year.

