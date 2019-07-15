Corcino goes deep twice to lift Salem past Frederick

Edgar Corcino hit two homers and knocked in six runs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 12-7 win over Frederick for the series win Monday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field.

Corcino hit solo shots in the second and fifth on a 4-for-5 day.

Corcino became the third Salem player this season to record two home runs in three games (Marcus Wilson, Dylan Hardy), and tied the individual single-game RBI high for 2019 at six (Dylan Hardy, April 19).

Enmanuel De Jesus (6-6) earned the win, giving up two runs on six hits in six innings of work, striking out six and walking two.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs. Down East Wood Ducks Wednesday, July 17, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs. TBA

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google