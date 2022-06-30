Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds | Bookies Give Vadeni 38% Chance Of Winning
The Coral Eclipse favorite for the 2022 renewal is likely to be the recent French Derby winner – Vadeni – who could not have been more impressive when winning that Chantilly race last time out. Connections have supplemented the horse for £50,000 this week, so clearly feel he’s got a big chance and this is backed up by the bookies who give the 3 year-old a 38% chance of winning (according to his betting odds)
Plus, we've the latest Coral Eclipse betting odds from 888Sport
Bookmakers Give French Derby Winner Vadeni 38% Chance Of Winning The 2022 Coral Eclipse
Based on the Coral Eclipse 2022 betting odds, the recent French Derby winner VADENI @ 13/8 with 888Sport has been given a 38% chance of winning the Sandown Group One this Saturday (2nd July 22).
He’ll face just five other rivals in a race that certainly lacks quality but doesn’t lack quality with the six runners having a haul of 11 Group One wins between them.
All of the last 29 Coral Eclipse winners have been based in either England or Ireland, so the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained 3 year-old will need to overcome this, but this season’s French Derby winner – Vadeni – still has a stack of key trends on his side (see below).
Connections have also forked out £50,000 this week to supplement the horse for the Sandown race, which further suggests their colt has come out of his recent Chantilly race in fine fettle.
Vadeni is also the joint-second top-rated in the line-up (Mishriff top rated), but being a 3 year-old gets the handy 10lbs weight allowance from the older horses too – in the last seven year’s we’ve seen four winning 3 year-olds.
BACK VADENI @ 13/8
Note: Odds are subject to change
Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning
|Coral Eclipse Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|VADENI
|13/8
|38%
|NATIVE TRAIL
|11/4
|27%
|BAY BRIDGE
|7/2
|22%
|ALENQUER
|8/1
|11%
|MISHRIFF
|8/1
|11%
|LORD NORTH
|18/1
|5%
All odds correct as of 15:43 BST on Thurs, 30 June and subject to change
Coral Eclipse 2022 Runners and Riders (Sat 2nd July 2022)
VADENI @ 13/8
Trainer: J-C Rouget
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Form: 13-511
Positives – Set to go off as the favourite for the 2022 Coral Eclipse and connections must feel he’s got a huge chance after forking out £50,000 to supplement him this week. Very easy winner of the French Derby last time out and stays further than this 1m2f distance, which will be a big plus up the Sandown hill. Being a 3 year-old will also get a useful 10lbs from the older horses, plus a 3 year-old has won 4 of the last 7 runnings.
Negatives – This will be his first run against the older horses, which is always a different test for the 3 year-olds in this race, while it will also be his debut run outside France. The last 29 Coral Eclipse winners have ALL been trained in the UK or Ireland.
NATIVE TRAIL @ 11/4
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Age: 3
Weight: 8-13
Form: 11-121
Positives – Bounced back to winning ways last time out with an impressive success in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh over a mile. Has now won 6 of his 7 starts. Only defeat (2nd) came in the English 2000 Guineas to his stablemate – Coroebus – but that form has since been franked with the winner taking the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Is also a proven course winner at Sandown and owned by Godolphin, who has won this race 6 times.
Negatives – Is racing further than a mile for the first time in his career, so lasting the longer 1m2f trip is a bit of an unknown. Breeding indicated the distance will be hit or miss, while the horse would also like better ground – therefore, any rain in the build-up would be against him.
BAY BRIDGE @ 7/2
Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Age: 4
Weight: 9-9
Form: 111-12
Positives – Super-impressive when winning over this course and distance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes back in May – winning by 5 lengths. Beaten favourite next time in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (2nd), but his handler – Sir Michael Stoute – said he was still happy with that run. The stable also have a cracking record in this race with 6 previous wins.
Negatives – Billed as one of the Royal Ascot ‘bankers’ last time but found it difficult to peg back State Of Rest in that G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Looked a bit one-paced that day, so many feel he’s already looking for a step up in distance to 1m4f.
ALENQUER @ 8/1
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Age: 4
Weight: 9-9
Form: 29-161
Positives – From the in-form William Haggas stable, who won this race in 2014 (Mukhadram). Comes here in decent order too after winning the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May. The form of that effort has been franked too, with the third – State Of Rest – landing the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and beating Bay Bridge. His form around this 1m2f trip is top-notch 1-2-1-1.
Negatives – Rated 120, so one of the higher-rated in the line-up, but does have to also give away 10lbs to the 3 year-olds. Was beaten 6l by Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York last term, so on that form could find a few too good.
MISHRIFF @ 8/1
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Jockey: David Egan
Age: 5
Weight: 9-9
Form: 3214-0
Positives – Is the top-rated horse in the field (125) and won just over £11million in total prize money. Bolted up in the G1 Juddemonte International at York last season – beating Alenquer by 6 lengths – in a very quick time. Plus, comes from the powerful John Gosden yard that have won this race 4 times in the last 10 years.
Negatives – Classy on his day, but is getting a reputation as a bit of an ‘in-and-out’ performer with just one win from his last five now. Needs to also bounce back from being a well-beaten market leader in the Saudi Cup last time (Feb) and has to give 10lbs away to the 3 year-olds.
LORD NORTH @ 18/1
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Jockey: James Doyle
Age: 6
Weight: 9-9
Form: 1-2145
Positives – Another from the John Gosden team – who have four wins in the race since 2012. Is also a three-time Group One winner over the years, with the most recent a cracking win in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.
Negatives – Last seen being well beaten by State Of Rest (and Bay Bridge) in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (7 lengths) and being another of the older horses has to give weight away to the 3 year-olds. Only past run here at Sandown saw him trail last of 8 in a Listed contest in 2019 – plus, the last 6 year-old to win the Coral Eclipse was in 1886!
What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?
🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park
💰 Winner: £448,363
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV
Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats
Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats
- 20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger
- 16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season
- 16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner
- 16/20 – Placed favourites
- 15/20 – Placed in their last race
- 14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season
- 11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)
- 10/20 – Favourites that won
- 6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
- 5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season
- 5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)
- 7 of the last 15 winners won last time out
- 2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race
- The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886
- The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1
- 14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days
- 13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners
- 16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting
- 15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further
Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats
- Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000
- Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017
- Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020
- Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings
Recent Coral Eclipse Winners
- 2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)
- 2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)
- 2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)
- 2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)
- 2017 – Ulysses (8/1)
- 2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)
- 2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)
- 2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)
- 2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)
- 2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)
- 2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)
- 2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)
- 2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)
- 2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)
- 2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)
- 2006 –David Junior (9/4)
- 2005 –Oratorio (12/1)
- 2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)
- 2003 –Falbrav (8/1)
- 2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)
Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park
Sandown Coral-Eclipse Race Time and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)
- 1:50 – Coral Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 2:25 – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
- 3:35 – Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:10 – Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m2f RTV
- 4:45 – Coral Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m2f RTV
- 5:20 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV