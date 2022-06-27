Coral Eclipse 2022 Betting News: Vadeni Supplemented for £50,000

The 2022 Coral Eclipse, which is run at Sandown Park, is the big highlight on the horse racing calendar this Saturday (2nd July 22) as we get a chance to see the first clash of the season between the different age groups.



Irish 2000 Guineas winner – Native Trail – will be one of this season’s leading 3 year-olds to fly the flag for the Classic generation, while other big names like Mishriff, Real World, Alenquer and Bay Bridge are possible runners too. Plus, it’s also been confirmed that we’ll see the 2022 French Derby winner – Vadeni, after his owner, the Aga Khan, supplemented him for the race at a cost of £50,000 – this Group One 1m2f contest is a ‘must-see’ event this Saturday.

French Derby Winner Vadeni Entered for 2022 Coral Eclipse



The big news surrounding the 2022 Coral Eclipse this week is that we will now see the 2022 French Derby winner – Vadeni @ 15/8 with BetUK – in the race. Yes, connections have stumped up the £50,000 free to supplement their easy 5 length winner of the Prix du Jockey Club this week and as a result this Aga Khan-owned 3 year-old shot to the head the Coral Eclipse betting.

He beat El Bodegon with plenty in-hand that day and at the age of just 3 we should also see this Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Churchill colt improve further. He’s now won four of his six starts and being from the Classic generation will also get a handy 10lb weight pull from the older horses – last year we saw another 3 year-old take the race in St Mark’s Basilica, while we’ve had four winning 3 year-olds in the last seven renewals.

With a staggering £425,000 on offer to the winner of the Coral Eclipse, then the Aga Khan camp will feel the £50k they had to pay to get in the race was worth the gamble. The horse will need to also just need to finish in the first three to turn some sort of a profit, while if Vadeni comes fourth connections will be down £10,000.

Native Trail Will Be Popular For Godolphin In 2022 Coral Eclipse



The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have a remarkable six wins in the Coral Eclipse and with their recent Irish 2000 Guineas winner – Native Trail @ 11/4 with BetUK – expected to head to Sandown Park this Saturday, they’ve a live chance of making that seven successes in the race.

This 3 year-old had been favourite for the Coral Eclispe, but with Vadeni now supplemented he’s been shifted down to second favourite with most bookmakers. He was last seen winning the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh by an impressive 1 3/4 lengths and will head into the race having won 6 of his 7 races – his only defeat (2nd) came in the English Guineas in April.

The form of his earlier Craven Stakes win has also since been boasted with the runner-up – Claymore – winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, while trainer Charlie Appleby knows how to ready one for this big Group One with wins in 2016 (Hawkbill) and 2020 (Ghaiyyath).

However, the big question will be the trip. He’s stepping up to 1m2f for the first time and even though he certainly wasn’t stopping last time in the Irish 2000 Guineas over a mile, you’d still prefer to have some race evidence that he’ll stay. Top jockey William Buick is likely to get the leg-up.

Stoute Eyes Seventh Coral Eclispe Win With Bay Bridge

Many had the Stoute-trained Bay Bridge @ 5/1 with BetUK down as their Royal Ascot banker, but this improving 4 year-old was out-gunned by State Of Rest in the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes – going down by a length into second.

He took a bit of a hold that day and his electic turn-of-foot, that he showed in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes the time before, wasn’t quite there in that better race. On a plus, he’s back to Sandown – the scene of that already mentioned Brigadier Gerard Stakes – but being one of the older horses will have to give away 10lbs to the likes of Native Trail, who is actually rated 9lb higher than him anyway!

Can Alenquer Give Haggas His Second Coral Eclipse Winner?

Trainer William Haggas’s sole win in this race came in 2014 with Mukhadram, but he’ll be trying to add to that with his classy middle-distance performer – Alenquer @ 8/1 with BetUK. 9th in the Arc last season, but has returned this season with an easy win over Lord North in the Winter Derby at Lingfield and then aded the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup (Curragh) to this CV in May.

This 1m2f trip looks his best distance with form figures that read 1-2-1-1 in and around this yardage, plus he’s also a proven CD winner at Sandown having won the Classic Trial here in April 2021.

Other Possible 2022 Eclipse Runners

The Gosden-trained Mishriff @ 6/1 with BetUK has bagged just over £11 million in total prize money, so certainly doesn’t owe his connections anything. He’s a three-time Group One winner too and was a fair third in this race 12 months ago – giving the winner St Mark’s Basilica 10lbs. Hard to rule out and trounced Alenquer by 6 lengths in the Juddmonte International at York last season, but does need to bounce back from a very poor run in the Saudi Cup when last seen in February.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has six Coral Eclipse wins – including 12 months ago – to his name so anything he runs has to be feared, but you feel his hand this year isn’t as strong. He’s got Epsom Derby 6th – Stone Age @ 10/1 with BetUK – entred and the form of that last run took a boast with the third – Westover – dotting up in the Irish Derby last week. The drop back to 1m2f will suit and being another 3 year-old will get the age allowance (10lbs).

Real World @ 8/1 with BetUK could be another for the Godolphin camp, who don’t forget already have 6 Coral Eclipse wins to their name. He wasn’t disgraced in running the super-classy Baaeed to 1 3/4 lengths in the Queen Anne Stakes last time out at Royal Ascot and has winning form over this longer 1m2f trip. Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, who won has won this race four times – 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2004.

Latest Coral Eclipse Betting Odds with BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker VADENI 15/8 NATIVE TRAIL 11/4 BAY BRIDGE 5/1 MISHRIFF 6/1 STATE OF REST 6/1 ALENQUER 8/1 REAL WORLD 8/1 STONE AGE 10/1 BAR THE REST 12/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Coral Eclipse



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park

💰 Winner: £425,325

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse using our key trends

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Facts

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

Recent Coral Eclipse Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)

2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)

2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)

2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)

2017 – Ulysses (8/1)

2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)

2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)

2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)

2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)

2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)

2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)

2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)

2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)

2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)

2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)

2006 –David Junior (9/4)

2005 –Oratorio (12/1)

2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)

2003 –Falbrav (8/1)

2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)

Watch St Mark’s Basilica Winning the 2021 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park

