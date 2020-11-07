Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley contest to raise money for childcare

Some might ask – what does a dog contest have to do with childcare? The answer is – nothing. That’s not the point.

What does a community service group do when they find out there is a major shortage of childcare options for working families due to the COVID 19 pandemic? It takes action.

The Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club, which serves the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro community, is taking a novel approach to the childcare problem. The Club is launching a fundraiser to find the Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley.

Childcare has become an urgent issue for working families. All contest proceeds will support the recently established Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare which is addressing this vital need in our community.

C4 partners include the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro; Community Foundation for the Central Blue Ridge; the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA; the Waynesboro Family YMCA; Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro; Augusta Health and Augusta Health Foundation; and both the Waynesboro and Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Clubs.

For information about C4, please visit: www.SAWchildcare.org.

“We are so appreciative for the collaboration and support from the Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club,” said Kristi Williams, president and CEO of the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro. “The proceeds from this contest will help subsidize the costs of operating the C4 Student Support Centers, helping to make a more significant and effective community impact in the area of childcare during this pandemic.”

The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro is the fiscal agent for the C4 Initiative.

“We wanted to create a fun way to raise money while calling attention to this serious problem in our community,” said Faye Cooper, SVKC contest co-chair. “People love their dogs. They’re part of the family. We believe dog owners will have fun promoting their dogs and getting their friends, relatives, and co-workers to vote to claim the coveted title of the Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three dogs receiving the most votes. The dog with the most votes will be crowned the Coolest Dog in the Shenandoah Valley for 2020 and will receive a banner for their yard featuring their cool pooch. Winners will also receive gift cards ranging from $100 to $250, and all winning families will receive t-shirts featuring their cool dogs.

All winners also will be prominently featured on the Kiwanis Facebook page and website, UWSAW’s Facebook page and website, and the contest website.

The fee to enter a dog is $10, which automatically gives the entrant 10 votes. Votes cost $1 per vote with no maximum on how many votes a person can buy or how often. Voters can also cast votes for multiple dogs. The contest runs until Dec. 4 (9 p.m. ET).

To enter, go to: CoolestDogContest.com

