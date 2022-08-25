Continued Virginia unemployment claims at highest level since end of 2021
The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that the number of continued unemployment claims was essentially unchanged, holding at their highest level since the end of 2021, during the most recent filing week.
For the filing week ending Aug. 20, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 2,814, a decrease of 169 claimants from the previous week.
Over half of initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in health care and social assistance, retail trade, manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management, and professional, scientific and technical services.
Continued weeks claimed totaled 12,543, which was an increase of 44 claims from the previous week but was two-thirds lower than the 37,075 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.