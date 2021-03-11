Continued unemployment claims down, but new claims in Virginia up in most recent filing week

Published Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, 3:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The number of continued unemployment claims filed the week of March 6 is down 1,729 claims from the previous filing week, according to figures from the Virginnia Employment Commission released today.

For the filing week ending March 6, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 13,736.

The latest claims figure was an increase of 1,581 claimants from the previous week.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 62,269, which was a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous week, but 39,555 higher than the 22,714 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation/food service, retail trade, administrative and waste services, and healthcare/social assistance industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Comments