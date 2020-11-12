Continued unemployment claims at lowest level in six months in Virginia

The number of continued unemployment claims filed during the Nov. 7 filing week dipped to its lowest level since early May, according to figures released today by the Virginia Employment Commission.

The figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 9,909. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 441 claimants from the previous week and fell to its lowest level in over a month.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 91,960, which was a 7.8 percent decrease from the previous week.

Over half of claims were in the accommodation/food service, health care, administrative support, and retail trade industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

