Continued economic rebound pushes gas prices higher

Virginia gas prices have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 16.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12/g today. The national average is up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

“Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year, and our data is clear on that. In turn, the resurgence in gasoline demand is also pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, fueling gas prices to rebound as Americans try to find some sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. For now, its likely that we remain on this path of rising prices, but we won’t see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet.”

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

June 22, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 22, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 22, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

June 22, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 22, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

June 22, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 22, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 22, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

June 22, 2011: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

June 22, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.90/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.82/g.

Richmond- $1.93/g, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

West Virginia- $2.13/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.04/g.

