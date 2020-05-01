Contemplative Sciences Center at UVA hosting Virtual Meditation on the Lawn

The Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia will host a free, online community wellness event for UVA students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, healthcare workers, and others to connect virtually through a shared moment of mindfulness, care, and gratitude during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The event is free and will be held live via Zoom webinar on Sunday, May 3, 10-11 a.m.

Registration is required.

CSC was inspired to hold this Virtual Meditation on the Lawn by a group of UVA students who’d previously organized a group meditation on Grounds this past fall. Those students will help kick off Sunday’s lineup featuring a guided meditation led by UVA Associate Professor of Nursing Sam Green and remarks from CSC Executive Director David Germano, UVA head wrestling coach Steve Garland, UVA palliative care liaison nurse Jonathan Bartels, and other community speakers.

The event will conclude with a Q&A on practicing well-being and cultivating resilience during difficult circumstances.

Those interested in attending the event may register at bit.ly/RegCSCMay3 or visit CSC’s website at csc.virginia.edu for more information.

Virtual Meditation on the Lawn has been made possible through the collaboration and sponsorship of several UVA departments including: Virginia Athletics, the Compassionate Care Initiative, Hoos Well, the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program (FEAP), Mind/Body[at]UVA, the Office of Sustainability, and UVA Clubs and Global Engagement.

