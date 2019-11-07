Consumer Alert: DGIF advises against use of websites selling fishing licenses

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is putting out an advisory to the public about websites claiming to sell Virginia fishing licenses.

DGIF sites gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov are the only official websites to purchase fishing and hunting licenses, and permits. If you have a smart phone, you can access the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app for license purchases.

Some of the sites DGIF is aware of are:

vafishinglicense.com

fishinglicense.org

fishandgamelicenses.org

recreationallicenses.org

licenses.org

hunting-license.org

virginiafishinglicense.com

DGIF has no affiliation with these sites. Customers have reported completing transactions on these sites believing they were buying a license or permit, when, in fact,

they purchased an informational guide or nothing at all.

You may view our hunting and fishing digests online or pick up a copy wherever licenses are sold.

To view a list of all license vendors, go online to https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/licenses.

