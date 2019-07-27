Construction begins July 29 on I-81 Exit 257 project

A nearly two-year construction project will bring improvements to the Interstate 81 exit 257 interchange at Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 259 (Mayland Road) in Rockingham County.

The project includes a new Route 11 bridge over I-81 and upgrades to the intersections of Route 11/259 and the interstate ramps.

Beginning Monday, July 29, motorists can expect daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures on Routes 11 and 259 in the area of the I-81 interchange. Occasional overnight left-lane closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-81. These traffic restrictions allow contractors to install concrete barriers, temporary traffic signals and erosion-control fencing.

The new bridge over I-81 replaces one that was constructed in 1965 and has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will be built about 60 feet south of the existing structure, which allows two-way traffic on Route 11 during construction. Additional work includes realignment of Route 11 and Route 259 at the exit 257 interchange. A new signal will improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11 and the northbound I-81 exit and entrance ramps.

Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) will be closed at the intersection with Route 11 for up to 56 calendar days during the first half of 2020. This closure is for construction of new stormwater drainage structures just east of the exit 257 interchange. Before this closure takes place, VDOT will provide additional information including detour routes.

Brief closures of I-81 will be necessary during placement of new bridge beams and demolition of the current Route 11 bridge. VDOT will also inform motorists about these future closures, which are expected to take place in 2020 and 2021.

On June 19, 2019, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $12.6 million contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mt. Crawford, Virginia. Completion is expected in spring 2021. All work is weather permitting.

