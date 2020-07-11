Construction begins July 13 on Greenbrier Drive/Rio Road pedestrian crossing

Published Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020, 5:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The right hand turn lane from Greenbrier Drive to Rio Road in Albemarle County will be closed Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14.

Traffic control measures will be in place to coordinate turns in and out of Greenbrier Drive. In the upcoming weeks, sidewalk access will be affected. Signs will be in place to alert pedestrians.

This project was designed to connect residences with the bus stop across E. Rio Road and to improve pedestrian access in the area. It is one of nine Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative program projects initiated through a community-driven process.

Features of the project include:

Crosswalks on all 4 corners of the Greenbrier Dr. Rio Rd. intersection.

Pushbuttons on the pedestals for the crossing notification, audible warning included.

Programmed signal length for Crossing (start, stop, countdown clock for crossing).

ADA notification pad (yellow raised bumped surface) at all crosswalks.

Pedestal signal heads for easy viewing.

Questions about this project? Contact Project Manager Neale Craft ncraft@albemarle.org

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments