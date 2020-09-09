Consolidated UVA Breast Care Center slated to open in October

Published Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020, 10:27 am

UVA Health is scheduled to open a new Breast Care Center on Oct. 12 in Albemarle County.

Based on patient feedback, the center was designed to bring together in one place almost all breast care services now being provided at several different locations, including the Breast Care Center’s existing hub inside the West Complex at UVA’s main hospital.

Located at 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 200, the 18,500-square-foot center is just off Interstate 64 and U.S. 250, with free parking available right outside the center’s entrance.

With the assistance of telehealth, patients will be able to meet with their entire care team in a single clinic appointment, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, genetics, plastic surgery and radiology.

Services will include the full range of breast imaging, including 3D mammography; image-guided breast procedures; 3D breast ultrasound; and bone density scanning. Additional services will include infusion treatments, lymphedema and cancer survivorship clinics, laboratory testing, clinical trials, supportive care services and an outpost of the Flourish boutique, which helps patients facing cancer look and feel their best.

“We are looking forward to sharing with the public our new Breast Care Center, including the latest technology and advanced treatment options, this October,” said Christi Sheffield, director of clinical operations for UVA Community Oncology. “We plan to have a welcoming space with a lot of natural light to provide the best possible setting to care for our patients. Our highly skilled, multidisciplinary team of specialists is excited to begin seeing patients on Pantops this fall.”

The new Breast Care Center will not impact other UVA mammography and MRI imaging sites. These sites will remain open for screening services.

