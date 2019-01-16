Connolly statement on GSA OIG report on Trump hotel lease

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Congressman Gerry Connolly, a senior member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, comments on the GSA OIG’s report finding GSA improperly ignored the Constitution in evaluating the Trump Organization’s lease at the Old Post Office Building.

“Today, the GSA OIG confirmed what we all knew: The Trump Administration is in violation of the Emoluments clauses of the United States Constitution. GSA’s decision to not consider whether the President’s business interest in the Old Post Office lease might be unconstitutional has enabled the President to line his pockets.

“Once again, the question must be raised – is President Trump faithfully executing the duties of his office and abiding by the laws of this country or is he just looking for ways to profit off of the Presidency? The corruption in this Administration is pervasive. The new Democratic majority must investigate this and the multiple conflicts of interest that plague his cabinet.”

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google