Connolly requests flash report from IG on legality of USPS reorganization

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) sent a letter to the United States Postal Service Inspector General requesting a flash report to determine the legality of Postmaster General DeJoy’s actions to change service standards and implement an agency reorganization plan.

“It remains unclear whether the Postmaster General is complying with all statutory, regulatory, and administrative processes related to implementation of his drastic changes to nationwide operations and service delivery standards. I believe he is not. I, therefore, write to ask that you expedite a rapid review of the statutory and regulatory compliance of Mr. DeJoy’s recent actions,” Connolly wrote.

In many high-profile and critically important cases, inspectors general have opted to generate so-called “flash reports,” which are shorter, rapid examinations that provide critical information to Congress and stakeholders in real time, allowing for timely responses to flagrant violations and other concerns.

“If Mr. DeJoy has not followed appropriate processes, we need to act immediately to remedy his error,” added Connolly.

Recent USPS changes have slowed mail delivery, threatening the well-being of millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service for delivery of Social Security checks, prescriptions, and everyday mail of all kinds – and they appear to pose a potential threat to mail-in ballots and the 2020 general election.

