Connolly joins bipartisan delegation to Ukraine border in Poland

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) joined House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) on an oversight trip to Ukraine’s border in Poland.

Also with Connolly and Meeks is ranking member Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Brian Fitzpatrick, (R-PA), Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) and Susan Wild (D-PA).

“I thank Chairman Meeks for his leadership in bringing this bipartisan delegation to Ukraine’s border to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis created by Putin’s illegal invasion,” Connolly said. “America, and Congress, must speak with one voice and stand with Ukraine.”

The delegation will meet with Secretary Blinken, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, national and local and Polish officials, USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, and Ukrainian civil society activists. They will receive briefings from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, meet with U.S. service members, and assess the needs at the Polish border which has received the largest influx of refugees fleeing Ukraine.