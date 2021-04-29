Connolly, Fitzpatrick urging President Biden to pledge $2B in global health security funding

Gerry Connolly and Brian Fitzpatrick are leading 119 members of Congress urging President Biden to establish a new Fund for Global Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness and provide at least $2 billion in funding.

“The United States and the world continue to grapple with the devastating health, economic, and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are heartened that the U.S. and other governments are scaling up vaccine distribution to curb the spread of infection and bring an end to this crisis, we also recognize the world’s collective failure to be prepared for rapid pandemic response and the urgent need to build and strengthen our systems for pandemic preparedness and prevention,” the members wrote.

“U.S. global leadership is pivotal to creating and sustaining a pandemic-proof world. Political will and financial commitments are required to make this possible. To this end, we urge the Administration to fulfill its commitment to establish a new Fund for Global Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness,” the members added. “We respectfully request you include no less than a $2 billion commitment to the Fund in your FY2022 Budget Request to Congress.”

A new Fund for Global Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness was included in the bipartisan Global Health Security Act of 2021 (H.R. 391), which passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March. It is also detailed in National Security Memorandum 1, Section 4.

The Fund would provide catalytic funding and technical assistance to partner countries to develop and accelerate implementation of their national health security action plans, close critical gaps in their preparedness for potential pandemics, prevent zoonotic spillover at the source, promote national accountability and compliance with the International Health Regulations, and stimulate “a global race to the top” that will incentivize partner countries to prioritize and invest in greater preparedness.

It is also critical to fulfilling the promise of the Global Health Security Agenda.

