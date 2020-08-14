Connolly demands resignation of postmaster general
Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, released a statement today calling for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“Postmaster General DeJoy’s brief term has already become one of the darkest in USPS history. On the eve of a presidential election, in the midst of the worst public health pandemic in 100 years, Mr. DeJoy has pledged his allegiance to the political expedience of President Trump at the expense of protecting our democracy and access to the ballot. He has deliberately enacted policies to sabotage the Postal Service to serve only one person, President Trump. He has failed the American people. Mr. DeJoy must resign.”
