Connolly demands OPM turn over documents regarding Trump administration’s hiring practices

The federal Office on Personnel Management has refused to share documents with an ongoing investigation related to the Trump administration’s questionable hiring practices and efforts to install more political appointees.

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, released the following statement in response to a letter from the OPM inspector general to Congress.

“The continued stonewalling from Trump administration is an affront to our Constitution. Cooperating with oversight is not optional,” Connolly said. “The Inspector General is carrying out his responsibility in pursuing this legitimate investigation. OPM must immediately turn over all relevant documents.”

In May, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations requested the Inspector General investigate the Trump administration’s use of direct hire authority as a means to bypass established civil service hiring requirements.

According to the Office of the Inspector General’s letter, OPM has been uncooperative in turning over documents related to that investigation.

Text of the letter from the OPM OIG is available here.

