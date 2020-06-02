Connolly demands answers from Secret Service on attack on peaceful demonstrators

Congressman Gerry Connolly sent a letter to James Murray, director of the United States Secret Service, demanding answers following last night’s unwarranted attack on peaceful demonstrators outside the White House.

“I write to request documents and information regarding disturbing reports that the United States Secret Service was involved in, and may have directed, the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside of the White House for the purposes of facilitating a photo opportunity for President Donald Trump,” said Connolly.

“While the Secret Service is tasked with protecting the President of the United States, it is not a tool of fascism, and the conduct and operations of the Secret Service cannot be allowed to infringe upon the constitutional rights of the American people for the purposes of serving the President’s personal vanity,” Connolly added.

Connolly requested:

All documents or communications regarding the President’s trip to St. John’s Church on June 1, 2020.

All documents or communications regarding personnel who have objected to the targeting of peaceful protestors.

All documents related to the policies of the Secret Service governing the treatment of peaceful protesters.

All documents related to the policies of the Secret Service regarding orders given by the President of the United States that require the Secret Service to violate the constitutional rights of Americans.

The full letter follows and is available here.

