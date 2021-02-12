Connolly calling on President Biden to fire the Postal Board of Governors

Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly, chairman of the House Government Operations subcommittee, is calling for President Biden to fire the Postal Board of Governors.

Connolly’s request follows a Washington Post report that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is poised to announce additional service cuts to the United States Postal Service.

“Since his installation as President Trump’s handpicked postmaster general, Louis DeJoy has been on a mission to send the USPS into a death spiral. Deliberate sabotage, draconian service cuts, and craven partisanship will be his ignominious legacy,” said Connolly, a Democrat who represents the 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Just as reprehensible and destructive has been the enablement of the Postal Board of Governors. They have proven to be a cabal of cowards, complicit in DeJoy’s attacks, derelict in their duties, and unwilling to hold the postmaster accountable,” Connolly said. “America deserves a clean slate. President Biden should immediately remove and replace the entire Board of Governors. We need a Board of Governors that will remove Postmaster DeJoy. It is the only way to restore faith in this institution and save the Postal Service.”

