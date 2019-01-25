Connolly, Beyer, Wexton seek to protect Northern Virginia HIV/AIDS funding

Reps. Gerry Connolly, Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton sent a letter to Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday opposing a plan by the D.C. Health Department to unilaterally end a 28-year agreement for the administration of HIV/AIDS funding.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) has administered Part A funding from the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency (CARE) Act.

“We write to express our profound concerns regarding a proposal from the District of Columbia to upend the administration of Ryan White Part A funding in our region, which we believe could harm care and services for HIV-positive residents of Northern Virginia,” the members wrote. “We urge you to pursue a collaborative approach that accommodates the needs and input of Northern Virginia stakeholders.”

“We believe the unilateral decision by the District of Columbia to terminate its relationship with NVRC is not in keeping with the letter or intent of the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency (CARE) Act (P.L. 101-381),” the members added. “Given the statutory requirements of the Ryan White CARE Act and NVRC’s commitment to delivering quality care for HIV/AIDS patients, we request that you reverse the decision to unilaterally end this longstanding arrangement by which Ryan White funding and services are provided to Northern Virginia residents.”

NVRC Commissioners previously sent a letter to the Mayor in opposition to the proposal from the D.C. Health Department. The Commissioners stated in their letter “sincere and profound concern regarding a proposed action by the District of Columbia that will have a significant negative impact on the health outcomes of more than 2,000 residents of our region and Virginia who are served by the Ryan White Part A program as HIV/AIDS-affected individuals and families.”

The letter is available here.