Congresswoman Wexton on Trump Shutdown announcement

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) released the following statement on Trump’s announcement to end the shutdown.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans will never recover from Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s petty power play. They should apologize for all suffering they inflicted on federal workers, contractors, and everyone who was impacted by their senseless shutdown. This debacle accomplished nothing other than to lower our nation’s standing in the world and attack our already overburdened federal workforce.”

“I’m relieved that my constituents will finally get paid and back to work serving and protecting our country. Using shutdowns as leverage in policy negotiations never works, and I hope this President now recognizes that he must never do it again.”