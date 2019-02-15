Congresswoman Wexton on agreement to fund the government

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton issued the following statement on the passage of a government funding bill.

“This was not a perfect deal, but I’m glad that Democrats and Republicans were able to work together and come to consensus in order to prevent another disastrous shutdown.

“During these negotiations, common sense prevailed. We did not give in to the President’s demand for $5.7 billion for a wasteful and ineffective wall. Instead, critical funding was ensured for smart and effective border security measures: opioid detection equipment, funding for additional air and marine assets, and new border security technology.

“I am encouraged by the pay raise for federal workers, but a raise at 1.9 percent does not go far enough. Federal civilian workers deserve a raise of at least 2.6 percent, as written in H.R. 790, the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act.

“I was disappointed that back pay for federal contractors was not included in this deal, but this issue remains a priority for my office. I have cosponsored multiple pieces of legislation to ensure back pay for federal contractors: H.R. 824, The Fairness for Federal Contractors Act; H.R. 339, The Low-Wage Federal Contractor Employee Back Pay Act; and H.R. 678, The Fair Compensation for Low-Wage Contractor Employees Act. I will continue to work with my colleagues to pass legislation on behalf of the federal contractors who have not yet been made whole.

“Moving forward, I hope Senator Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump understand how painful and devastating the most recent government shutdown was for our federal workforce. Federal workers are not bargaining chips, and government shutdowns cannot be a negotiating tactic.”

