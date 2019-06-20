Congresswoman Elaine Luria secures funding for infrastructure priorities in House bill

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) announced House passage of more than $75 million in funding she requested for important infrastructure priorities, including more than $15 million for operations and maintenance at Norfolk Harbor.

“I am glad to see the Norfolk Harbor receive necessary resources for operations and maintenance,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Coastal Virginia needs a clean environment and strong infrastructure to thrive economically and beyond.”

Congresswoman Luria played a key role in securing the funding by formally requesting the House Appropriations Committee include the following items in the Energy and Water funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives today, as part of H.R. 2740, the first “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. (FY2020 spans from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation and Maintenance Funding for Norfolk Harbor – $15.965 million, consistent with budget request

$15.965 million, consistent with budget request U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation and Maintenance, Inland Waterways – $60 million, a $20 million increase

“Investments in the operation and maintenance of harbors and waterways support the environment, create jobs, and help communities thrive. Congresswoman Luria and her colleagues were tireless in their advocacy for these investments, a big reason why we have provided such robust funding to improve water infrastructure in our fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Elaine to support key priorities for her district and for our nation.”

