Congresswoman Elaine Luria praises Senate for passing Blue Water Navy Veterans Act

House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs (DAMA) Chairwoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today praised this week’s unanimous Senate passage of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act. In May, Congresswoman Luria spoke on the House floor and voted in support of this bipartisan bill that she proudly cosponsored . The House passed the bill 410-0.

If the bill is signed into law by the President, it will bring long overdue health and disability benefits to an overlooked group of veterans.

“I am thankful that the Senate fulfilled its obligation to ensure that Blue Water Navy Veterans receive the proper care and benefits that they have earned,” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “This bill corrects a decades-long injustice that prevented many of our veterans from receiving critical benefits and assistance. I am happy that the House of Representatives and the Senate did their part. I urge the President to step up to the plate and sign this bill into law.”

Ahead of House passage of the bill, Chairwoman Luria presided over her first Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee legislative hearing , where the bill was discussed.

