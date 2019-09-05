Congresswoman Elaine Luria marks eight months in office

After crisscrossing Coastal Virginia during an active District Work Period, Congresswoman Elaine Luria is marking eight months in office by highlighting prolific outreach in the Hampton Roads region, significant legislative action, and her team’s outstanding constituent service to Virginians.

In eight months, Congresswoman Luria and her staff have hosted or attended 883 meetings with Virginians, recovered $617,339 for constituents, and sent 17,796 response letters to Virginians on legislative issues. (Please see the attached graphic for a by-the-numbers guide to Congresswoman Luria’s first eight months in office.)

Congresswoman Luria’s new “Constituent Testimonials” webpage highlights examples of her team helping Coastal Virginians with federal issues such as expediting passports, recovering paperwork, and helping with medical benefits.

“As a proud representative of Coastal Virginia, my top priority is being an effective resource for everyone in our community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “It is my duty to provide exceptional and responsive service to constituents. Coastal Virginians deserve having their issues and concerns addressed in a timely manner, and I am proud to help!”

On the legislative front, Congresswoman Luria has introduced 10 bills, including two the House passed as standalone bills, one the House passed as part of a larger legislative package, and one that became law. The topics of that legislation ranged from putting more money in the pockets of veterans to helping Gold Star Families to honoring a heroic victim of the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

She has cosponsored 229 pieces of legislation – 79 percent of which are bipartisan – such as legislation to prohibit offshore drilling, strengthen civil rights laws, and improve military housing. Honoring her pledge to be a bipartisan voice in Congress, Congresswoman Luria joined the Problem Solvers Caucus and pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi to engage with Republicans to end the longest government shutdown in history.

A 20-year Navy veteran who retired at the rank of Commander, Congresswoman Luria has kept an active presence as a leader on the House Armed Services Committee and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, where she has challenged top military officials, highlighted the perils of military sexual trauma, and brought other critical issues to light.

“Throughout the last eight months, my team and I have worked hard to provide the best possible results for Hampton Roads and beyond,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I look forward to serving our community at the same high level, finding new ways to help constituents, and expanding our reach to more Coastal Virginians.”





