Congressman Wittman advocates for Newport News Airport

Congressman Rob Wittman is requesting a fix in the next COVID-19 package to clarify the Department of Transportation’s order last month to consolidate flights to regions with more than one airport.

The push is coming in light of reports that Delta Airlines will stop flights to the Newport News Airport until at least the end of September.

“We are concerned that the DOT’s method to identify covered points has left certain airports that provide critical services without air carrier service and ask that this to be addressed in any legislation addressing the effects of this pandemic. The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) serves more than half a million residents on the Virginia Peninsula,” a letter to House leaders led by Wittman relates. “The hiatus in air carrier operations as a result of DOT’s parameters for the implementation of the CARES Act will negatively affect these critical national security operations. It appears that because of the DOT’s rule, the airline has accepted a bailout while airports and customers suffer which was not the intent of this legislation. We understand the impact of this pandemic has been widespread and we urge you to address this issue in the upcoming legislation.”

