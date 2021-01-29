Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Mark Herring for attorney general

Northern Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly today announced his endorsement of Mark Herring for re-election as attorney general.

Connolly, a seven-term congressman from the 11th District, and former chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, cites Herring’s success in blocking the worst of Donald Trump’s overreach, his courageous work to improve the lives of Virginians, his deep roots in Northern Virginia, and his long record of experience and accomplishment on behalf of Virginians.

“Mark Herring has been the most progressive and effective Attorney General in Virginia history and I am proud to support his re-election,” Connolly said. “Mark has been fearless and ahead of his time on so many issues that make a difference in the lives of Virginians, like his fight for gun violence prevention, his courageous work to legalize marriage equality, his actions to give DREAMers an affordable education in Virginia, and most recently, his work to keep the Trump administration in check.

“Mark spent the last four years on the front lines of the battle to restrain Donald Trump and his criminal administration, and he won time and again. Mark and I have worked together for many years and I can tell you that he deeply understands Northern Virginia and its needs. His long record of experience and accomplishments have earned him my enthusiastic support and endorsement for re-election as Attorney General.”

“Gerry is one of Virginia’s most accomplished and dedicated public servants and I am so proud to have his support for re-election as attorney general,” Herring said. “Gerry and I have worked together for years to help build safe, successful communities in Northern Virginia, and those experiences have made me an even better attorney general. I thank Gerry for his support, his leadership, and his service, and I look forward to working together for many years to come.”

In addition to Connolly, Herring has earned the endorsement of Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, Congressman Don Beyer, Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, the majority of Democratic state senators, and elected and community leaders from every corner of the Commonwealth, with many more to come in the days ahead.

He entered the election year with more than $1 million cash on hand, the most ever for an attorney general candidate entering their election year.

