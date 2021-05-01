Congressman Bobby Scott endorses Rod Hall for VA-HD-31

Published Saturday, May. 1, 2021, 12:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Third District Congressman Bobby Scott has announced his endorsement of Rod Hall’s campaign in VA-HD-31.

“I’m pleased to endorse Rod Hall for Virginia House of Delegates in the 31st District,” Scott said. “We need committed leaders and strong partners in the State House and Rod is ready to get to work on day one for his community. His time on Capitol Hill, service within the Obama administration, as well as the private sector have prepared him well for this moment. I am immensely proud to support his campaign and look forward to working with him in the Virginia House of Delegates.”

“I am truly humbled and honored to have the support and endorsement of Congressman Bobby Scott, dean of the Virginia Congressional Delegation and chairman of the House Education & Labor Committee,” Hall said. “Over the course of his career, he has been a warrior for equality and justice and I’m delighted to have his support. I feel honored to have his trust in my campaign and vision for this district.”

Related

Comments