 

Congressman Ben Cline to host Roanoke town hall

Published Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 5:57 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ben ClineResidents of Roanoke are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline next week.

The town hall will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1264 located at 4930 Grandview Ave NW, Roanoke.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Roanoke City next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Roanoke City residents and better take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at cline.house.gov/about/events  and click on the ‘Roanoke City Town Hall’ event. Citizens of Roanoke City will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

 

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press news