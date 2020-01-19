Congressman Ben Cline to host Roanoke town hall

Residents of Roanoke are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline next week.

The town hall will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1264 located at 4930 Grandview Ave NW, Roanoke.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Roanoke City next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Roanoke City residents and better take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the ‘Roanoke City Town Hall’ event. Citizens of Roanoke City will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

