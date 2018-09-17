Congressional candidates forum in Waynesboro set for Friday

The RISE Congressional Sixth District Forum will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Waynesboro High School.

Democratic Party nominee Jennifer Lewis and Republican nominee Ben Cline have been invited to participate in the forum. Local pastors T.E. Payne, Mark McCoy and Jerry Wilmott will lead the forum, which is intended to provide the local African-American community with the opportunity to address their potential representatives about the issues that affect their everyday lives and make a more fully informed decision come Nov. 6th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote, sign up for a ride to the polls on Election Day, and information on getting a voter ID, if needed.

