Conflict resolution, mediation training nonprofit announces new board members

Harrisonburg’s FairField Center recently announced changes to its executive committee officers and new additions to its Board of Directors.

The changes highlight the local mediation nonprofit’s commitment to providing leading edge conflict resolution and mediation training services, particularly during the difficult challenges many families, businesses, and public agencies are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members represent decades of experience in public-private endeavors including small business, professional and social services, higher education, and nonprofit administration.

Karin Flagle, president and owner of Blue Ridge Insurance Services, Inc., takes the helm as Board President after serving five years as a board member. She will be backed up by Deb Atno-Shelton of Augusta Psychologists Association as Board Vice-President. Bill Goldberg and Kathy Evans, both from Eastern Mennonite University, will continue as Board Treasurer and Secretary.

New board members include Nadia Dames – UMA, Inc., Jalal Maqableh – James Madison University, Isaac Dahl – Everence Federal Credit Union, and Abdelrahman Rabie – James Madison University. New members were welcomed at the October board meeting.

The complete Board of Directors includes:

Karin Flagle, President – Blue Ridge Insurance Services, Inc.

Deb Atno-Shelton, Vice-President – Augusta Psychologists Association

Bill Goldberg, Treasurer – Eastern Mennonite University

Kathy Evans, PhD, Secretary – Eastern Mennonite University

Claudia Lopez-Muniz – New Directions Center, Inc.

Travis Pettit – Eastern Mennonite University

Marshall Yoder – Wharton, Aldhizer & Weaver

Nadia Dames – UMA, Inc.

Jalal Maqableh – James Madison University

Isaac Dahl – Everence Federal Credit Union

Abdelrahman Rabie – James Madison University

“We are extremely grateful for the expertise and service-minded dedication that our board members, both new and outgoing, provide this organization. We are particularly excited to be adding new members with strong ties to community, business, and faith-based initiatives that support alternative dispute resolution, inclusiveness, and cultural awareness. Their skills and experience strengthen not only our mediation mission but add new depth to FairField Center’s civic engagement and restorative justice divisions.” Executive Director Tim Ruebke said.

Harrisonburg’s FairField Center was founded in 1982 and was originally known as the Community Mediation Center. It was the first mediation program established in Virginia. Since its inception, FairField Center has served a cross-section of Virginia’s population, providing not only interpersonal mediation services, but also restorative justice programs and facilitation and training to help resolve conflicts, enhance communication, and improve joint decision-making for schools, businesses, organizations, and communities-at-large. FairField Center’s civic engagement branch sponsors a range of community events, including the Harrisonburg International Festival.

