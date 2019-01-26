Conference on Agricultural Trade to be held March 5

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Registration is open for the 11th annual Virginia Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade, which will be held March 5 at the Richmond Marriott Downtown.

This year’s conference will include luncheon remarks by Gov. Ralph Northam on Virginia’s trade-related progress and priorities. Also on the agenda is an update on the status of U.S.-EU relations.

The conference is co-hosted by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the Virginia Port Authority and Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

For agenda and lodging details, or to register, visit ag-forestry.virginia.gov/agtrade2019/home. The deadline to secure a room at the Marriott is Feb. 13.