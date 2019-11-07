Conference addresses dangers of substance abuse, brain injury

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley and Region 5 Training & Technical Assistance Center at James Madison University are hosting a Nov. 8 conference exploring “The Vicious Cycle: Brain Injury & Substance Use Disorders.”

The event is for PK-12 educators in our region and will be held at The Festival Conference and Student Center located on the campus of James Madison University.

When a child sustains either a traumatic or mild brain injury and returns to school, they often confront new challenges. Well-prepared school systems help children succeed by making their experiences easier.

Materials and training to school educators and administrators will be designed to assist leaders in our educational systems to explore topics related to the effects of brain injury and youth, with a special focus on opioids and substance abuse.

The major thematic concepts of the conference include brain injury, substance abuse, and community.

The conference is provided based on funding to BICSV from the Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Trust Fund, and funding from Region 5 T/TAC.

