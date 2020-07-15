Comstock appoints John Harrison as senior vice president/development

Comstock Holding Companies has announced the appointment of John Harrison as senior vice president/development of its commercial real estate asset management subsidiary, CDS Asset Management, LC.

In this role, Harrison will lead Comstock’s development team that is responsible for the development of two of largest transit-oriented and mixed-use projects in the Washington, D.C., area, along with other development and construction activities related to the growing portfolio of assets that Comstock manages in Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun Counties in Northern Virginia.

Prior to joining Comstock, Harrison served for nearly 10 years as VP and SVP/Development at The Macerich Company, where he led the team responsible for the development of the 1.4 million square foot, $600 million Tysons Phase 1 mixed-use expansion/development adjacent to Tysons Corner Center, including the 500,000 square foot Tysons Tower office building that is the headquarters of satellite operator Intelsat, the Vita residential tower with 429 luxury apartments, the 300-room Hyatt Regency and large outdoor public plaza surrounded by numerous dining and entertainment venues.

In his role at Macerich, Harrison was also responsible for multiple complex large-scale, mixed-use and retail projects in other markets, including among others; Fashion District Philadelphia, Pa., covering three city blocks in downtown Philadelphia; Kings Plaza spanning 1.2 million square feet in Brooklyn; and the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago.

Prior to Macerich, Harrison held other real estate related management positions including director of development and senior counsel at Wilmorite, Inc., and senior vice president/alternative lending at HSBC Mortgage Corporation.

In his new role, Mr. Harrison joins another Macerich alum, Timothy Steffan, Comstock’s EVP of asset management, development and leasing, reuniting the management team responsible for the development and stabilization of the Tysons Phase 1 mixed-use expansion/development adjacent to the Tysons Corner Center mall.

“John is the best head of development I’ve worked with,” said Timothy Steffan, EVP/asset management, development and leasing for Comstock. “Having him on our team is both professionally and personally rewarding.”

“I am very pleased that John Harrison chose to bring his development and management expertise to Comstock.” said Christopher Clemente, CEO of Comstock. “John’s knowledge and experience makes him a perfect fit for our team as we prepare for development of the next phases of Reston Station and Loudoun Station, and ready our Herndon Station project for construction, while also continuing our acquisition initiatives and other fee-based revenue growth strategies. ”

Mr. Harrison obtained a B.S. in management from St. John Fisher College and a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law. He is a member of ICSC, ULI, and holds a real estate brokerage license in New York & Pennsylvania.

