Compare online casino bonus offers with Casibonus.de

The new casino comparison site casibonus.de recently went online and is now offering qualitative casino comparison and in-depth analysis for free for anyone that is interested. After more than half a year of work, the operators proudly present the result of their efforts and this is quite impressive. The aim of the operator was and is, according to its own information, to help online players to play safely and to minimize fraud within the scene, as very large and popular online casinos still have very user-unfriendly clauses in the general terms and conditions and especially in the bonus terms – which the new site pays special attention to.

What about bad bonus terms?

Most new and old online casinos continuously attract new customers with attractive Casino Bonus, such as “2000€ + 200 free spins”. As a layperson, it only becomes clear to you that this is a deposit bonus that you only get if you make a correspondingly high deposit, in this case of € 1000, if you read the conditions carefully. Furthermore, as a rule, both the granted bonus and all winnings from it are subject to a so-called wagering requirement, which is usually not even found in the bonus terms, because in most cases these are hidden somewhere in the general terms and conditions. A bonus wagering requirement of, for example, 35 means that both the bonus and the winnings from it have to be wagered and recovered 35 times on normal slot machines before they can be withdrawn. That means, that the higher this value is, the worse the bonus offer is, no matter how high the granted bonus actually is. At some online casinos, this value is 45 or more, making it almost impossible to get any benefit from the bonus granted. At many casinos, the original casino games such as roulette, blackjack and baccarat are also categorically excluded for use to unlock the bonus, which is particularly due to the fact that you have a very high chance of winning as a player in these games.

What else does casibonus.de checks?

On the “About Us” sub-page, Casibonus.de provides very detailed information about how the analyzes come about. It is emphasized that all information is collected by their own casino experts and no second sources are used, except for the website of the online casino in question. This ensures that no false information is distributed on the Internet, which seems to be the operator’s focus.

For Casibonus.de, the most important criterion for the quality of an online casino is the validity of the gaming license, which ensures that some important factors, such as the random number generator and the used encryption certificates, are impeccable. The casino experts compare the given license number with the licenses issued by the gaming commission. In addition, the analyzes of the game offerings of the casinos are evaluated, how high-quality the live casino is and whether the majority of the games also function smoothly on mobile devices. If an online casino offers its own app for mobile gaming, it is also getting tested carefully. But that’s not all, even the customer service of a casino has to undergo an in-depth examination at Casibonus.de. Casinos only get full marks if the support is available 24/7 in German and a free telephone hotline is offered, at least during the day. Often you end up at online casinos with the support of poorly speaking employees who even can’t really help in English. And the last crucial point in the ratings of online casinos then concerns how the casino deals with deposits and withdrawals. It is examined which methods are offered to the players for the transactions and which of these methods are subject to potential fees. A casino that raises a transaction fee of several percent on every payout has no chance to get a good rating at Casibonus.de. In addition, many online casinos have anchored in their terms that there is a so-called withdrawal limit, which regulates how much money can be withdrawn per day, week or month. If there is such a limit and it is accordingly low, for players who have won a large jackpot, it may take weeks, if not months, for the prize to be paid out in full. Of course, this is extremely borderline and is therefore not tolerated at Casibonus.de.

Check the website https://casibonus.de yourself to learn more about Online Casinos and find one of the really good offers, that still exist.

