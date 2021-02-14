Companies increase exports through Virginia’s VALET international business program

Virginia exports more than $37 billion in goods and services annually, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

One such effort, the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade, celebrated the graduation of seven companies this week.

VALET, which now has more than 300 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

The latest graduating VALET companies are:

Atomized Products Group of Chesapeake , City of Chesapeake

, City of Chesapeake Biomic Sciences , Albemarle County

, Albemarle County Cambridge International Systems , Arlington County

, Arlington County Diamond Healthcare Corporation , City of Richmond

, City of Richmond ExploreLearning , City of Charlottesville

, City of Charlottesville Fonteva , Arlington County

, Arlington County Sentry Equipment & Erectors, Bedford County

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research.

There are currently 46 companies participating in the VALET program.

More information on VALET is available here.

“In today’s challenging and uncertain business environment, Virginia companies need support to identify new customers and navigate global markets,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The VALET Program’s tools and expertise continues to help Virginia exporters drive sales, which are an important economic engine for the Commonwealth. We applaud these seven businesses for their commitment to international growth and their achievements in Virginia and abroad.”

“Now more than ever, exports are essential to the Commonwealth’s economy, and VEDP’s world-class international trade services like the VALET Program are a vital resource for Virginia companies looking to expand internationally,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “These businesses have set their sights on international success and we are excited about the results they have achieved thus far, as well as the future growth they will experience as a result of this program.”

“VEDP’s commitment to assisting Virginia companies in pursuing growth through increased international sales is even stronger as we identify a path to economic recovery,” VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret said. “Export sales drive employment and capital investment in the Commonwealth, and we are proud that a proven program like VALET is available to help Virginia businesses capitalize on global opportunities and position them for success for many years to come.”

