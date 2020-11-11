Community rallies to support Valley Mission after kitchen fire

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

STAUNTON — A small kitchen fire ignited a big community response to help Valley Mission provide meals for its 50 residents.

The cause of Sunday’s fire in the nonprofit’s kitchen remains under investigation, according to Sarah Blackwell, Valley Mission’s Director of Marketing and Development.

She said the nonprofit hopes to reopen Wednesday, November 18.

“We’ve had enough community support that we’re covered with meals until then,” Blackwell said.

Valley Mission also serves as Staunton’s soup kitchen, and Blackwell said 70-75 individuals are fed daily at the nonprofit.

“We appreciate the community support very much. We are very blessed to live in this community,” Blackwell said.

