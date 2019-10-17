Community organizations unite with UVA Health to improve health, well-being

Only 20 percent of an individual’s health status is related to clinical healthcare. The other 80 percent is shaped by socioeconomic factors, their physical environment, and their health behaviors.

Having access to healthy foods, safe and stable housing, reliable transportation and a well-paying job leads to increased well-being.

To better connect patients with community resources that can meet these needs, UVA Health purchased a technology-based referral network, PIECES Iris™.

Pieces Iris™ is a scalable, cloud-based case management platform that helps communities address the social, economic, and behavioral determinants of health. This transformational solution connects healthcare organizations with the community groups working to improve social determinants of health so people get the help they need beyond the clinical setting.

The Pieces Iris Community Group, comprised of several community-based organizations and UVA Health, has been working together since July 2018 to implement technology to solve the shared challenge of having up-to-date information about resources, referral processes and eligibility criteria.

“Enhancing communication between UVA Health and community partners enables us to better support the holistic health of our community members,” said Anthony Haro, Director of Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and co-chair of the Pieces Iris Community Group. “This work is built on the success of programs like Network2Work and their use of technology to help peers connect job seekers to employment and training opportunities. These technologies, combined with our working group, ensure we are best leveraging community resources for the people we serve.”

“There are dozens of programs and services available to community members, but it can be quite challenging to stay up-to-date on what is available and for whom. We are so fortunate to have partners, along with technology that will be integrated into our electronic medical record. These connections will enable better collaboration and communication between organizations on behalf of our patients and residents. This will certainly assist UVA Health in providing the best possible care in partnership with the community,” said Elizabeth Beasley, MPH, Director of Community Partnerships at UVA Health.

Community organizations are going live with Pieces IRIS beginning in October. Community organizations interested in connecting with the Pieces IRIS network or the electronic referral directory should contact Elizabeth Beasley (ed6k@virginia.edu or 434-924-2946).

About the Pieces Iris Community Group

This collaborative working group is facilitated by the Center for Nonprofit Excellence each month and includes the following participating provider organizations: