Community meeting to discuss proposed Southern Albemarle Convenience Center

The proposed Southern Albemarle Convenience Center project is designed to respond to the need for convenient, cost-effective residential recycling and waste disposal for the Southern Albemarle area.

Convenience centers are known to protect the environment and curb illegal dumping and open burning.

Virtual Meeting via Zoom

Thursday, Sept. 30th at 6 p.m.

To participate online:

albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/85329332259

To participate by telephone:

Dial: 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0276

Webinar ID: 853 2933 2259

About the proposed center

Location

Esmont Road, near the intersection of US 20, Plank Road, and Coles Rolling Road // Close to the US Post Office in Keene, on an undeveloped County-owned property

Service schedule

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Hours will be seasonally set (for example 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 pm in winter; 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. in summer)

Design

The proposed convenience center will be screened by deciduous trees, secured by privacy fencing, no site lighting, with a small shed for the attendant on duty.

A convenience center is a place to take:

Bagged Household Waste

Recyclable Materials including Glass, Plastics, Paper, and Cardboard

Tin and Other Metals

Compostable Food Waste

Special Waste including some hazardous waste and e-waste

It’s cost convenient

$2 per 32-gallon bag or container

(local haulers charge an average of $29/month for curbside pickup)

Projected opening

If approved to proceed by the Planning Commission, it would take approximately one year to complete this project.