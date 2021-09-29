Community meeting to discuss proposed Southern Albemarle Convenience Center
The proposed Southern Albemarle Convenience Center project is designed to respond to the need for convenient, cost-effective residential recycling and waste disposal for the Southern Albemarle area.
Convenience centers are known to protect the environment and curb illegal dumping and open burning.
Virtual Meeting via Zoom
Thursday, Sept. 30th at 6 p.m.
To participate online:
albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/85329332259
To participate by telephone:
Dial: 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0276
Webinar ID: 853 2933 2259
About the proposed center
Location
Esmont Road, near the intersection of US 20, Plank Road, and Coles Rolling Road // Close to the US Post Office in Keene, on an undeveloped County-owned property
Service schedule
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Hours will be seasonally set (for example 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 pm in winter; 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. in summer)
Design
The proposed convenience center will be screened by deciduous trees, secured by privacy fencing, no site lighting, with a small shed for the attendant on duty.
A convenience center is a place to take:
- Bagged Household Waste
- Recyclable Materials including Glass, Plastics, Paper, and Cardboard
- Tin and Other Metals
- Compostable Food Waste
- Special Waste including some hazardous waste and e-waste
It’s cost convenient
$2 per 32-gallon bag or container
(local haulers charge an average of $29/month for curbside pickup)
Projected opening
If approved to proceed by the Planning Commission, it would take approximately one year to complete this project.