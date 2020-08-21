Community meeting to discuss future of Staunton’s West End on Sept. 3

Published Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 12:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

In an effort to begin developing a strategy for revitalization of Staunton’s West End, a community meeting will be held to gather input from residents, businesses and community partners.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

This will be a collaborative effort between the West End Community and the City of Staunton to identify a shared vision for the neighborhood’s future and then develop a plan to achieve it.

The momentum and the need for a neighborhood plan in West End is built on a number factors — recent designation of the area as an Opportunity Zone, recent completion of a FEMA Flood Study, existing aging housing and infrastructure, and the city’s potential to apply for an EPA Brownfields grant in late 2020, which all amount to an enormous opportunity to plan for West End’s future.

The planning effort is being undertaken by the city to identify assets, needs, opportunities and obstacles, all with an intent to develop recommendations to improve livability in one of Staunton’s key neighborhoods. The end result of this planning process will be a strategic revitalization plan, which will be developed over the coming months with direct community input.

The final plan will include a roadmap and actionable steps toward improvements to enhance economic development opportunities and quality of life in West End.

City staff and our consultants will be available for questions and open discussion.

The city asks that those interested in attending the meeting notify city staff by phone or email by Sept. 1 if you plan to attend.

Appropriate arrangements will be made for social distancing.

To confirm attendance and for questions or more information, contact:

Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development

Office: 540.332.3869

Email: vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments