Community invited to carry Special Olympics Virginia ‘Flame of Hope’ June 8-13

Every June, thousands of law enforcement officers carry the “Flame of Hope” 1,900 miles across Virginia leading up to Special Olympics Virginia’s Summer Games.

They travel in groups along highways, across bridges and down back roads for eight days to ensure the Flame arrives in time for the Opening Ceremony.

This year, they need your help.

For the first time in Special Olympics Virginia’s history, there will be no Summer Games. The community is needed to keep the “Flame of Hope” burning bright for the almost 26,000 Special Olympics athletes in Virginia and run, bike or walk #1900forSOVA.

A Virtual Torch Run is being organized to run June 8-13. Register online at bit.ly/SOVA_VirtualTR20, fundraise, earn your medal and log your miles anywhere in the state from Monday, June 8 to Saturday, June 13.

The $25 registration fee includes a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt and a printable race bib, designed by Special Olympics Virginia athlete Forest Holbet.

At $75, participants will earn a commemorative Virtual Torch Run medal.

As you log your miles, watch online as we come together to not only cover #1900forSOVA, but also raise $25,000 of much-needed funds for the program. Then, on June 13 at 10 am, celebrate virtually for the Final Mile, Opening Ceremony and Dance.

Whether you walk a mile or run 26.2, your support will help to build a world that supports those who battle social isolation every day. It is a gift for 25,000+ athletes who have found a home in Special Olympics. It is a gift of joy and hope. That’s what we do best and we can’t stop now. Help us reach #1900forSOVA.

Register today: bit.ly/SOVA_VirtualTR20.

