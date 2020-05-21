Community Foundation seeks citizen input

During Phase 2 of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge’s relief efforts, the foundation is seeking direct input from residents in the community.

The foundation has prepared a brief survey to collect additional information about what citizens may be struggling with as a result of lost income, social distancing requirements, their health risks, social inequities and biases, and any barriers to accessing resources.

There are four ways to participate and all responses will be kept confidential:

Complete the online survey at cfcbr.org/survey.

Residents may also call Cristina Casado at 540.213.2150 to answer survey questions. Ms. Casado can assist Spanish-speaking residents as well.

Print a PDF version of the survey and mail back to Community Foundation, P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402.

Email a PDF version of the survey to ccasado@cfcbr.org.

